Two People Shot at Brazil Diplo Concert

February 27th, 2020

Diplo’s set at a Carnival street party in São Paulo, Brazil was cancelled last night, after two people were shot in an altercation around the street party. Stereogum reports that this altercation may have been caused during an attempted robbery, and states that witnesses saw a man attempt to snatch a chain off another man’s neck, when that man fired in response. The alleged thief’s girlfriend was also reportedly shot in the thigh as a result of this incident.

The producer expressed remorse for the incident, and explained that it was the first time in over two decades that he had ever witnessed a violent incident unfold at the event. He also urged the event to continue to take place regardless of this tragedy.

“I am very sad to know that people were hurt in a moment of joy and happiness like Carnival,” the producer stated in a social media post. ” I have been coming to Brazil for 20 years and it was the first time that I witnessed any type of violence. But we must not let this end the freedom brought by the spirit of Carnival.”

As one of the most populous cities in Latin America, Sao Paulo is no stranger to violent crime. A statistic from 2018 has also shown that violence has increased drastically in Brazil, with a peak in murder rates. These issues have not bothered the producer however, and he has promised to return next year. He has also shared an image of his group Major Lazer performing in the city.

“This is a tough country.. It’s bullet proof, maybe even invincible.. Its definitely blessed.. We were actually ready 15 minutes later to get on and do a show for everyone in Sao Paulo just as we made sure the medical teams were good..” Diplo explained in his post. ” But that’s when thunder and lightning started to pour down as if Brazil started to cry. I will see you next year Sao Paulo because you know we love you.”

Diplo will be performing at the Elements and Fortress music festivals this year.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi