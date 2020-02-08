Puss N Boots Releases Thoughtful Title Track from New Album “Sister”

Home News Roy Lott February 8th, 2020 - 1:49 AM

Puss N Boots have released their new song “Sister,” the title track of their forthcoming second full-length album of the same name, which comes out February 14 on vinyl, CD, and digital formats. The all-girl superstar trio contains members Norah Jones, Sasha Dobson, and Catherine Popper. “Sister” was co-written by all three band members and features a lead vocal by Dobson, who also plays drums on the track, with Jones on electric guitar/vocals and Popper on electric bass/vocals. It follows the first single “It’s Not Easy” and first new album since their 5-track Christmas album Dear Santa… released last year. The group’s first full-length record was 2014’s No Fools, No Fun, which received much critical acclaim.

Puss N Boots has also announced upcoming tour dates including two album release shows in New York and a run of shows starting in April that will include a festival set at the 2020 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival April 25. Fans can head to their website to purchase tickets

“This band has always been a great adventure,” said Jones in a press release. “Sasha and Cat’s fearlessness eggs me on to try new things, be it playing guitar, drums, writing a new way or wearing an elf costume on stage. We feed off of each other’s eagerness to jump in, sink or swim. And singing together feels like the most natural thing in the world. It’s a real privilege to have found this space together, try different things and to watch this band grow into what is at this moment. It is ever evolving and so fun.”

Dobson added “For me this band has always been an incredible and uniquely safe outlet for trying new things,” with Popper also saying My bandmates just love to make music and it’s been a great learning experience for me about setting my ego aside and taking a chance.”