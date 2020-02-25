The Magnetic Fields Announces New 5xEP Album Quickies for May 2020 Release and Shares Video for “The Day The Politicians Died”

Home News Aaron Grech February 25th, 2020 - 11:59 AM

The Magnetic Fields will be releasing a new series of songs titled Quickies, which will be released across five vinyl EPs on May 15 via Nonesuch. Each of these 28 new songs will be under three minutes long, and are written by the band’s principal songwriter and vocalist Stephin Merritt.

One of these new tracks “The Day The Politicians Died” has been released, and is accompanied with a music video featuring vintage visuals from the early half of the 20th century. The track is sharply satirical and is accompanied solely by the band’s vocals and a single piano, as the lyrics express joy over politicians eventually dying.

Merritt explained that his work on 101 Two-Letter Words, which discusses the shortest words you can use in the boar game Scrabble, inspired this project. “I’ve been reading a lot of very short fiction, and I enjoyed writing 101 Two-Letter Words, the poetry book about the shortest words you can use in Scrabble,” Merritt explained. “And I’ve been listening to a lot of French baroque harpsichord music. Harpsichord doesn’t lend itself to languor. So I’ve been thinking about one instrument at a time, playing for about a minute or so and then stopping, and I’ve been thinking of narratives that are only a few lines long.”

The Magnetic Fields are an experimental pop group who have released a total of ten studio albums since 1991. Their most recent studio album project titled 50 Song Memoir was released back in 2017. The band are currently set to host a series of intimate City Winery shows across the country this year.

Quickies

01 Castles of America

02 The Biggest Tits in History

03 The Day the Politicians Died

04 Castle Down a Dirt Road

05 Bathroom Quickie

06 My Stupid Boyfriend

07 Love Gone Wrong

08 Favorite Bar

09 Kill a Man a Week

10 Kraftwerk in a Blackout

11 When She Plays the Toy Piano

12 Death Pact (Let’s Make A)

13 I’ve Got a Date with Jesus

14 Come, Life, Shaker Life!

15 (I Want to Join A) Biker Gang

16 Rock ‘n’ Roll Guy

17 You’ve Got a Friend in Beelzebub

18 Let’s Get Drunk Again (And Get Divorced)

19 The Best Cup of Coffee in Tennessee

20 When the Brat Upstairs Got a Drum Kit

21 The Price You Pay

22 The Boy in the Corner

23 Song of the Ant

24 I Wish I Had Fangs and a Tail

25 Evil Rhythm

26 She Says Hello

27 The Little Robot Girl

28 I Wish I Were a Prostitute Again