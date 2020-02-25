Leonard Cohen’s Posthumous “Thanks For The Dance” Recieves Artistic Interpretation in New Video

Home News Drew Feinerman February 25th, 2020 - 2:15 PM

Canadian singer/songwriter Leonard Cohen’s posthumous work “Thank For The Dance” has just received a visual treatment to pair with the song. The song, in typical Cohen fashion, leaves open gaps between the music that the visuals are able to fill perfectly. While the eerie visuals seem to clash with the otherwise calming nature of the song, the video serves to remind the audience how even the most tranquil of appearances can really be hiding something darker underneath.

Cohen made his career with his minimalist approach to music, combined with his soft baritone voice and pristine lyrical ability. His most famous song, “Hallelujah,” is one of the world’s most re-recorded songs of all time.

While “Thanks For The Dance” was granted as the title track for his 2019 posthumous album Thanks For The Dance, the first single that was released for the album was “Happens to the Heart,” which was released a month before the release of the album.

Leonard Cohen was 82 when he passed away after complications with leukemia. He was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame before his death.

Check out the video for “Thanks For The Dance” below: