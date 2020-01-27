Anna Calvi Announces New Collaborative Album Hunted Reworking Songs from Hunter, Featuring Courtney Barnett, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Julia Holter

Home News Drew Feinerman January 27th, 2020 - 2:48 PM

English guitarist Anna Calvi has announced a reworking of songs from her 2018 album Hunter. The new project, which will be called Hunted, will feature Australian guitarist Courtney Barnett, English singer and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg, and American singer/songwriter Julia Holter.

Calvi released the rework for “Don’t Beat the Girl out of My Boy” featuring Barnett that will be released as a part of Hunted. The song sounds more raw and unpolished than the 2018 rendition, as the use of acoustic instrumentation allows Calvi and Barnett to present themselves through a different lens, which in turn allows the listeners to listen with a different perspective.

When talking about Hunted, Calvi stated, “I find something especially intimate about sharing these most private recordings with my favorite singers and asking them to lend their voices and artistic sensibility. Courtney Barnett is an amazing artist. Her voice and guitar playing together are mind blowing. Her ability to connect the profound to the smallest moments of human experience is the unique talent of a true artist.”

In addition to the single, Calvi released the cover art and track list for Hunted, as well as a slew of tour dates, including a set at Coachella (this will be Calvi’s first time touring in North America in six years). Check all of those out below:

Tracklist:

Swimming Pool (feat. Julia Holter) Hunter Eden (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg) Away Don’t Beat The Girl Out Of My Boy (feat. Courtney Barnett) Wish (feat. Joe Talbot/IDLES) Indies Or Paradise

Upcoming live dates:

01/31 – Windmill Brixton – London, UK (Independent Venue Week)

03/30 – Palais Montcalm – Quebec City, QC

04/01 – Mod Club – Toronto, ON

04/02 – Empty Bottle – Chicago, IL

04/05 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

04/06 – Rough Trade NYC – Brooklyn, NY

04/09 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA

04/11 – Coachella – Indio Valley, CA

04/15 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

04/18 – Coachella – Indio Valley, CA

05/29 – All Points East – London, UK

08/06 – Haldern Pop Festival – Haldern, DE

09/19 – Reeperbahn Festival – Hamburg, DE