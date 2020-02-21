Deap Lips Release Trippy New Song “Motherfuckers Got to Go”

Home News Roy Lott February 21st, 2020 - 6:56 PM

Newly formed supergroup Deap Lips has released a new song called “Motherfuckers Got to Go.” The track will appear on the highly anticipated self-titled album to be released via Cooking Vinyl on March 13, 2020. It follows the acclaimed release of their first two singles “Hope Hell High” released late last year and“Home Thru Hell” released earlier this year. “Motherfuckers Got to Go” starts as a relaxing acoustic tune then building up more intensity with Troy chanting “It’s a motherfucker, it’s a motherfucker. Blam! Blam! Blam! Blam! Blam! Blam! Blam! Blam” Check out the new track below. Deap Lips contains duo Deap Vally (Lindsey Troy & Julie Edwards) and The Flaming Lips (Wayne Coyne & Steven Drozd).

Coyne teased the collaboration last year via Instagram with the caption “Blam!! Blam!! Blam!! Blam!! Blam!! Blam!! Blam!Blam !! Blam!! Almost done with brand new @deapvally Flaming Lips collab record !!!!! Reminds me of Joan-Jett meeeets White Stripes meeeeets @billieeilish ..”

This will be The Flaming Lips’ first new release since their high fidelity ranked album King’s Mouth, released last year and will be Deap Vally’s first new release in four years, with their last being 2016’s Femejism. No word yet on if a tour will take place in support of the album but The Flaming Lips will be heading out on the road this spring with orchestrated performances.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado