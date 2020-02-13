Rage Against The Machine Announce Plans to Offset the Impact of Scalpers

Home News Aaron Grech February 13th, 2020 - 11:57 AM

Rage Against The Machine are taking on ticket scalpers according to a recent statement the band made on Instagram, ahead of the sale of tickets for their upcoming 202 summer tour. The band stated that they will “do everything [it] can” to protect the 90 percent of tickets being sold to their fans from scalpers, and that they will also be holding back 10 percent of allotted tickets, which will be sold directly from the band at a later date.

“At many concerts, up to 50% of the seating is scooped up by scalpers and then resold to fans at much higher frees,” the band explained in the statement. “We are doing everything we can to protect 90% of the RATM tickets from scalpers, and then WE are holding in reserve 10% of the seating (random seats throughout each venue) to sell at a higher ticket price (but low enough to undercut the scalpers).”

All of the fees from the 10 percent of tickets that the band has reserved will be going to local charities and activist groups from each individual city where the band is performing. The band has also stated that all the proceeds from their first three shows, which includes stops at El Paso, Texas, Las Cruces, New Mexico and Glendale, Arizona, will go to immigrant’s rights organizations.

Each of these three cities has a political and historic connection to the ongoing situation at the US-Mexico border. El Paso is a border city, which was the target of a recent mass shooting caused by a xenophobe and white nationalist, who is being charged with numerous hate crimes among multiple other charges as a result of his massacre. Glendale, Arizona is located in Maricopa County, who’s former police chief Joe Arpaio was convicted of contempt of court, due to violating a federal judge’s order which sought to halt his practice of racial profiling, and detainment of immigrants. Las Cruces is a city near El Paso, which has faced incidents of racial profiling.

Read the band’s full statement below:

Since the announcement of our tour, scalpers and broker sites have been listing fake tickets for RATM. We want to do everything we can to protect our fans from predatory scalping and, at the same time, raise a substantial amount of money for charities and activist organizations we support in each city. At many concerts, up to 50% of the seating is scooped up by scalpers and then resold to fans at much higher frees. We are doing everything we can to protect 90% of the RATM tickets from scalpers, and then WE are holding in reserve 10% of the seating (random seats throughout each venue) to sell at a higher ticket price (but low enough to undercut the scalpers). We will donate 100% OF THE MONEY over the fees and base ticket price to charities and activist organizations IN EACH CITY. We are confident this will help many more fans get tickets at face value and put a big dent in the aftermarket gouging. WE HATE SCALPING AS MUCH AS YOU DO and will continue to try to find ways to combat it. Additionally, we are donating all profits from our first three shows to immigrants’ rights organizations and will be supporting multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson