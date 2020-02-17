Thundercat Releases New Ode to Funky Headwear “Dragonball Durag”

Home News Drew Feinerman February 17th, 2020 - 1:38 PM

Master bassist Thundercat just released “Dragonball Durag,” the second single leading up to his higly anticipated LP It Is What It Is, according to Pitchfork. While Thundercat is able to seamlessly navigate through a multitude of genres and styes, the constant common denominator in his music is funk. “Dragonball Durag” continues to showcase Thundercat’s ability to lay down a groove, while also blending genres and exploring complex harmonic structures.

Thundercat perfectly encapsulates his energy, style, and philosophy in this statement about “Dragonball Durag”: “I have a Dragon Ball tattoo…. It runs everything. There is a saying that Dragon Ball is life. There are two types of people in the world, the guy with the durag and the guy who doesn’t know what a durag is. The durag is a superpower, to turn your swag on…. It does something, it changes you.”

It Is What It Is will be Thundercat’s fourth LP, following is highly received 2017 work Drunk. The album will be co-produced by longtime collaborate Flying Lotus. Last month Thundercat released the first single “Black Quails,” which featured Steve Lacy and Steve Arrington. In addition to Lacy and Arrington, the new album is set to feature Childish Gambino, Lil B, Kamasi Washington, Ty Dolla $ign, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole, and comedian/rapper Zack Fox.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela