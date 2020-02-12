Chainfest Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Full Album Sets By Glassjaw, Saves the Day and Circa Survive

Home News Aaron Grech February 12th, 2020 - 1:38 PM

The lineup for Chainfest, which is set to take place at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA on May 23rd, has announced its 2020 lineup filled with multiple alternative, emo and post-hardcore acts. Several bands such as Glassjaw, Saves The Day, Cartel and Circa Survive will be performing full album sets at the festival, which will also host acts such as Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, Anberlin and Acceptance.

Tickets for this event will go on sale this Friday, February 14th, at 10am PST. Tickets for the event will be available at this link and on the upcoming music festival’s website.

Glassjaw will be performing their 2000 debut album Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence at the event, which blended a nu metal sound with post-hardcore. This was the band’s first release on Roadrunner Records, as the band was later signed by Warner Bros. in time for their 2002 album release Worship and Tribute.

Saves The Day will be performing their influential 1999 sophomore studio album effort Through Being Cool, which was notably recorded during 11 days. This album saw the band transition from a melodic hardcore sound, which was present on their debut record into a more emo and pop punk style.

Circa Survive will be performing their 2010 album release Blue Sky Noise, which was their first album after their split with Equal Vision Records. This album combined elements of post-hardcore with progressive rock, and was noted by critics as a more refined effort as opposed to their earlier studio albums.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat