tētēma Releases Colorfully Experimental Video for “Wait Till Mornin”

Australian duo tētēma (Mike Patton and Anthony Pateras) has released their new single “Wait Till Mornin” along with its music video. “Wait Till Mornin’” is the second track to be released from the 13-song Necroscape, with the band first releasing its lead “Haunted On The Uptake” in mid-January. In a press release, Pateras discussed the new song, saying its “Peter Gunn on methamphetamine with RD Burman as co-pilot, being pursued by Madlib through an early 80s London industrial estate. This was one of the first songs we wrote for the new album, and probably played a big part in convincing us doing another would be a good idea. It is the only song on the record with a drum less chorus; like a lot of our music, the drama is upside down.”

Both tracks will be featured on the band’s upcoming second studio album Necroscape, set to be released April 3rd. It is also the band’s first release in four years since their debut Genocidal.