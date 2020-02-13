Mija Merges Sweet Indie Pop and Driving Electronica in New Single “Digressions”

Home News Aaron Grech February 13th, 2020 - 11:01 AM

Electronic dance producer Mija has teamed up with UK artist Gammer for a new single titled “Digressions” which will be featured on her upcoming studio album release Desert Trash. This latest record will be released on February 26th via Create Music Group, ahead of her scheduled winter 2020 tour with a full band.

“Digressions” blends in elements of indie pop with soothing strings, Mija’s soothing vocal delivery and keyboards, mixed in with the very quick drum breaks and rhythms taken from drum n bass. This blend of indie pop and drum n bass goes well with the producer’s diverse music style, which has ranged from deep house to ambient.

The producer debuted a cover of Crystal Water’s 1991 house classic “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless),” which was featured on the upcoming House Kitsuné America compilation. This compilation had modern day electronic dance music artists cover classic house hits from its “golden era” in the 1990s. Her cover of the song was more stripped back and accompanied by heavy bass, creating a more modern dance music taste to the song, than the funky and upbeat original.

Last year she released a 24-minute long remix of her track “Notice Me,” which displayed her first major instance of venturing into long form ambient music. Her efforts last year also saw the release of the deep house song “Sweat It Out,” which was accompanied by a music video release in July. The producer also released a song titled song titled “Stay A Little Longer,” featuring JR Slayer.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford