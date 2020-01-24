Mija Announces Upcoming Record Desert Trash and Shares New Title-Track Single

Home News Ashwin Chary January 24th, 2020 - 1:58 PM

Singer and songwriter, Mija, has dropped her debut single and title track, “Desert Trash,” off of her upcoming first album, Desert Trash. The song was produced, written and performed by Mija herself, along with the help from Dave Sitek, known for role in TV on The Radio.

The song starts with a captivating guitar riff, Mija starts singing as she walks down a deserted road. Her lyrics tell the tale of desert trash, as the guitar and the drumbeat accompany her lonely emotions portrayed through her powerful, yet mellow voice.

“She’s desert trash and she’s perfectly okay with that,” Mija sings. “She knew in her mind that one day she had to come back.”

As the song gains intensity, the colors of the video invert, with Mija moving faster and the synth creating a full effect for the song.

Nearing the end, Mija stops as the camera continues to move. She twirls and eventually falls to the ground; the sky turns red and the camera fades out.

“Life is a movie directed by people you know,” she sings. “Swing, back and forth, back and forth.”

Mija is set to kick off her 2020 tour in Saint Paul, MN at the Turf Club, on Feb. 27. The tour will conclude on Jun. 25, in Rothbury, MI, at the Electric Forest Festival. Tickets are available for purchase on Mija’s website.

2020 Tour Dates:

2/27 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club

2/28 – Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern

2/29 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter

3/4 – Toronto ON – Drake Underground

3/6 – Boston, MA – Middle East Upstairs

3/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

3/11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Brillobox

3/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle

3/13 – Washington DC – U Street Music Hall

3/14 – Charlotte, NC- Neighborhood Theatre

3/15 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

3/18 – Austin, TX – TBD

3/20 – New Orleans, LA – Buku Festival

3/24 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

3/26 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

3/27 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

3/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

4/1 – Las Vegas, NV – Bunkhouse

4/2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre

4/3 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

4/16 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

4/18 – Portland, OR – The Doug Fir

6/25 – Rothbury, MI – Electric Forest Festival

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford