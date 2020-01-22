Home News Aaron Grech January 22nd, 2020 - 7:36 PM

Experimental pop artist Grimes recently teased that she was pregnant on social media, and has followed up this announcement by creating Twitter and Instagram accounts named “WarNymph.” Grimes announced these accounts on her social media, where she mentioned the account alongside a graphic of a 3-D baby with angel wings, a bow and arrow and red eyes.

These accounts are currently private and only accessible to a few followers as of press time. One user asked if this image was her unborn child, to which Grimes replied “Technically this one is a de-aged digital clone but prob similar.” She also explained that the account for the baby was currently on private mode because the new AI was in “beta.”

Technically this one is a de-aged digital clone but prob similar — ༺GRIMES༻ (@Grimezsz) January 22, 2020

Yes while she’s in beta form she’s private — ༺GRIMES༻ (@Grimezsz) January 22, 2020

A Grimes fan account was able to release some video footage of this AI on social media, which showed the AI baby discuss the apocalypse. While the performer is currently dating Tesla CEO and entrepreneur Elon Musk, it is unknown if the singer is in fact pregnant as of press time.

“This is the end of the world. The world stands on a ledge. Death and the end is nigh,” a video of the digital baby states. “The next planet in the solar system… it’s called death. The sun explodes and we all die. The earth is going deafeningly quiet.”

Grimes has recently been one of the artist’s selected to perform on the upcoming soundtrack for the videogame Cyberpunk 2077. She also debuted a new track titled “My Name is Dark,” last November.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela