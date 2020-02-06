SXSW Music Festival 2020 Announces Sixth Round of Showcasing Artists Featuring Margo Price, Circuit Des Yeux and Banoffee

Home News Matt Matasci February 6th, 2020 - 8:00 AM

Here we are just about a month away from the 2020 edition of SXSW Music Festival and as usual, we’ve got another round of showcasing artists to announce. The festival takes place March 16 to March 22 in Austin, TX, and will feature a mix of well-known, established artists, rising new talent that we may not have heard about (yet) and a smattering of older acts that are looking to gain a little more publicity with a new album on the way.

Today, the festival has shared a little under a hundred new artists. Most of these acts are unknown to the average music fan, but there are a few names scattered in the mix to catch the eye. Most notably is rising country artist Margo Price, who’s been just about everywhere this year. She seems to be building towards some sort of announcement of new music, having announced prominent spots at festivals and shows like Born & Raised Music Festival and Tibet House, announcing spots opening for fellow country rising star Chris Stapleton and releasing a new song “Stone Me” last month.

Otheres that are playing the festival include Circuit Des Yeux, the experimentally-inclined synth pop project of Haley Fohr. She last released Reaching for Indigo in 2017, so hopefully there’s new music on the way from this exciting musical project. Australian singer songwriter Banoffee is hoping to make a big mark with her upcoming album Look At Us Now Dad, which is out on February 21. That album features guest spots from artists like Cupcakke, SOPHIE and Yves Rothman, and includes singles like “Count on You.”

Also playing the festival are frequent SXSW performers BRONCHO, who’ll bring their unique garage-rock sound to the festival, experimental composer Carl Stone, a few DJs – DJ Bomb Jahlaam, DJ Grip, DJ Lita and DJ Shani – and post-punk band Gold Dime.

Other artists in the announcement include Avalon Lurks, Avery Write, Bess Atwell, Big Wy’s Brass Band, Black Heart Saints, BLANG, Blaya Lisbon, Caiine, Carole & Tuesday, Cody Brandell, David Wax Museum, Diamond Platnumz, Doeman, Drinker, The Electric Mud, GE Smith & LeRoy Bell “Stony Hill”, GIRL SKIN, Gloin, Gunner & Smith, Hammered Satin, Haviah Mighty, HEADCRUSHER, HOPP, House of Lepore, The Hunt Sales Memorial, Jack Freeman, January Jane, Jazmen Safina, Jesse Colin Young, Jonathan Ng, Josiah Johnson, Kashmere, Kathryn Legendre, Kayla Diamond, Kay Odyssey, KenTheMan, Loki, Mama Duke, MBNel, MC Bravado, MC Frontalot, Mélat, Mia Gladstone, Michael Vincent Waller, Miesha & The Spanks, Otis the Destroyer, Patio, Paul Deemer Everybody, Principe Q, The Queendom, Ramesh, Robynn Shayne, Sam Doores New Orleans, Sam Houston & BLK Odyssy, Sammus, Sara Landry, Sean Nicholas Savage, Shygirl, Sierra Ferrell, Stefon Osae, SwinGrowers, Talisto, TeawhYB, Thee Idylls, Tony Velour, Tru Lyrics, The Walks of Life, Wez Atlas, Young Mister and Yung Baby Tate.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer