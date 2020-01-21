Slam Dunk Festival Announces New Paris Festival and Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring The Used, Four Year Strong and Grayscale

Home News Drew Feinerman January 21st, 2020 - 3:10 PM

Slam Dunk Festival has announced plans to extend a branch of the festival to Paris, according to Rock Sound. The UK punk festival has also announced the first 5 bands to be headlining the festival: The Used, Four Year Strong, Chunk! No Captain Chunk!, Landmvrks, and Grayscale.

Based out of Utah, The Used have been active since 2001, and have become one of emo rock’s biggest bands since that time. The band is currently touring as part of a Winter 2020 tour across North America, partly in order to promote their upcoming album that is set to release in 2020.

Like The Used, Four Year Strong began their career in 2001, and have recorded 6 studio albums since the band’s formation. They are set to release a new album this year, Brain Pain, which will be their first new music in 5 years.

The festival is set to take place on May 30 at La Cigale and La Boule Noire in Paris. Tickets are available for purchase here, and check out the official tour flyer below:

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi