Nas and Damien “Jr. Gong” Marley to Perform Distant Relatives For First Time in Nearly 10 Years for Welcome to JamRock Reggae Cruise 2020

Ashwin Chary February 5th, 2020 - 9:18 PM

After ten years, rap legend, Nas, and reggae icon, Damian, “Jr. Gong”, Marley, will perform their joint album, Distant Relatives, on the Welcome to JamRock Reggae Cruise 2020. This cruise will take place later this year between Nov. 30-Dec. 5, setting sail from Fort Lauderdale, FL. with day stops on Ocho Rios and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The two musicians will be celebrating their 10th anniversary of the release of their joint album. The 13 tracked album was released on May 18, 2010, making it Nas’ 10th studio album, and Marley’s fourth.

Alongside these musical talents, Grammy Award winning Jamaican musician, Shabba Ranks, will also be performing on the cruise. The rest of the lineup for the cruise has yet to be announced.

Tickets for the first JamRock Reggae Cruise are sold out in the festival’s record time, leading the formation for this cruise, taking place this Nov. and Dec. Reservations for the waitlist are currently open, and general on-sale tickets will debut to the public on Feb. 11.

Cruise lovers and reggae worshipers, this is an event to definitely attend. Being on a boat with, watching your favorite artists with your closest friends, what more can one ask for?

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna