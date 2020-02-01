Lamb of God Have Finished a New Album

Home News Kelly Tucker February 1st, 2020 - 9:37 PM

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton has revealed that the band’s ninth full-length album has been completed. As far as a release date, Morton shared, “There’s not. There’s a time frame. I don’t actually know a date, they haven’t announced yet. But I would think first half of the year, I think.” The album will be the group’s first with drummer Art Cruz (Winds Of Plague) behind the kit, following the complicated departure of Chris Adler.

Morton said of the album, in an article from ThePRP, “We’ve got new music coming soon. And I really, really couldn’t be more excited about it. There’s a whole fresh new energy in the band. It’s our first recordings with Art. Art‘s been playing drums with us now for a couple of years, but these are our first songs that we’ve written and recorded with him there. And it’s just a thrill to see these things come to life. And I couldn’t be happier with how the record is turning out, and I’m excited for the world to hear that. There’s gonna be a lot of touring around that, so we’re gonna be super busy on the road.”

Randy Blythe the singer of Lamb of God recently collaborated with the musical collective Saudade with the track, “Lions” which is a poetic track with depth. Blythe is a fan of Lee “Scratch” Perry, and has expressed great pleasure at being able to work with the dub icon for this latest collaboration. “I’m a huge fan. Anything that is dubbed out, like, weird, tripped-out stuff, that’s all coming from him working with analog equipment in the Sixties and Seventies,” Blythe explained in an interview with Revolver. “He’s a genius. I have a biography of him called People Funny Boy my wife got me that’s one of my favorite books.

Morton also released a new EP, Ether recently and shared about his solo work with Billboard, “It’s certainly not in spite of the band. If anything, I think it frees me up a little bit to be clear and focus on my contributions for that band instead of having to muddle through any aspirations I might have that are more melodic or more conventionally rock- and pop-influenced. I have a destination for those ideas now, so it cleans the slate on both sides.”

Lamb of God with Kreator & Power Trip:

03/27 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset Arenan

03/28 Copenhagen, DEN – Forum Black Box

03/30 Oulu, FIN – Teatria

03/31 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall Black Box

04/02 Krakow, POL – Tauron Arena

04/03 Berlin, GER – Columbiahalle

04/04 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle

04/05 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

04/07 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall

04/08 Munich, GER – Zenith

04/09 Ludwigsburg, GER – MHP Arena

04/11 Hamburg, GER – Sporthalle

04/14 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

04/15 Madrid, SPA – Riviera

04/17 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia

04/18 Saarbrucken, GER – Saarlandhalle

04/19 Brussels, BEL – AB

04/21 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

04/22 Manchester, UK – Academy

04/23 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

04/24 Birmginham, UK – O2 Academy

04/25 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

Lamb Of God:

05/09 Daytona Beach, FL – Daytona International Speedway (‘Welcome To Rockville‘) (tickets)

Photo Credit: Owen Ela