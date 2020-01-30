The Black Dahlia Murder Planning April 2020 Release Date for New Album

Home News Ashwin Chary January 30th, 2020 - 6:44 PM

Famous for their insane riffs and headbangers, American death metal band, The Black Dahlia Murder, is set to release their new album in April, according to Trevor Strnad, the bands front man. In a discussion with Pure Grain Audio, Strnad, revealed the band will also be dropping a new single.

“The album comes out in April,” said Strnad. “The first taste of it will be at the beginning of the next month, the first song and the artwork and the big reveal of the name.”

Originally formed in 2001, The Black Dahlia Murder is named after the 1947 unsolved murder of Elizabeth Short. The band has released eight studio albums, with the new record set to release in April, as their ninth.

The Black Dahlia Murder released their most recent album, Nightbringers, in 2017, through Metal Blade Records. The album was the first to featured nine tracks, and was the first to feature their new guitarist, Brandon Ellis.

The Black Dahlia Murder recently concluded their Fall 2019 tour in October, where they traveled across the United States alongside Black Label Society and Alien Weaponry. The tour kicked off in early September, and lasted over a month.