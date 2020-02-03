Ticketmaster Confirms Kanye West Will Open for Joel Osteen at Yankee Stadium

Home News Drew Feinerman February 3rd, 2020 - 2:14 PM

Kanye West appeared to be no longer involved with rap and fully immersed in gospel and religion. West is taking his Sunday Service choir to Yankee Stadium and open for televangelist Joel Osteen on May 2nd of this year, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

West, who released his first gospel album JESUS IS KING in October of last year, has performed with his Sunday Service choir multiple times. He will now take his act on the biggest venue and open for Joel Osteen, who has sold out Yankee Stadium multiple times in the past without a rapper on the bill. The news was first reported in December of 2019, but tickets are officially for sale today.

At his most recent Sunday Service performance, West, along with Chance The Rapper, paid homage to Kobe Bryant, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter accident on January 26th.