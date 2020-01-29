Suadade Release Dynamic New Song “Lions” Featuring Randy Blythe of Lamb of God and Lee “Scratch” Perry

Home News Aaron Grech January 29th, 2020 - 10:39 AM

The musical collective Saudade is already known for their eclectic genre bending, however their latest release, “Lions” pushes that mix further, as dub legend Lee “Scratch” Perry collaborates on a track with metal performer Randy Blythe of Lamb of God. This is the first new track from the musical collective this year, and precedes future musical releases which the band is planning.

“Lions” is accompanied with music video which shows images of a with decrepit buildings, a small simple advertisement displaying guns and the band recording in the music studio. The song is accompanied by a dub beat, however the chorus goes into a heavy metal style, with shouted vocals pounding drums and blaring guitars.

Blythe is a fan of Lee “Scratch” Perry, and has expressed great pleasure at being able to work with the dub icon for this latest collaboration. He also states that he listens to dub in his free time, despite fronting a heavy metal band which has toured with many high profile acts such as Slayer.

“I’m a huge fan. Anything that is dubbed out, like, weird, tripped-out stuff, that’s all coming from him working with analog equipment in the Sixties and Seventies,” Blythe explained in an interview with Revolver. “He’s a genius. I have a biography of him called People Funny Boy my wife got me that’s one of my favorite books. If you understand what he did and him being the first guy to do this kind of stuff, really at the forefront of it, and you start looking for that influence in all forms of music, it’s there.”

Saudade announced an EP titled Shadows & Light/Sanctuary Dub last year, which was accompanied by their single “Crisis.” This collective is headed by Chuck Doom, along with Chino Moreno, who is a part of Crosses alongside Doom, Robert Thomas Jr. of Weather Report, Mackie Jayson of Cro-Mags and Dr. Know of Bad Brains.