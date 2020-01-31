Billie Eilish Tells Fans to Stop Impersonating Her Because It Puts Her and Them in Danger and Makes Her Look Bad

Home News Roy Lott January 31st, 2020 - 6:00 PM

Global pop superstar Billie Eilish has had enough with her impersonators. Over the past year, YouTube vloggers have gone on to imitate Eilish in malls and drive-thrus, raking up millions of views. Eilish took to her Instagram story to address the issue, stating Please stop doing this shit. It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don’t know any better. You make me look bad… Also soooo disrespectful that you’d go out pretending to be me wearing THIS.”

According to Stereogum, one of Eilish’s impersonators has responded to her. Jordan Matter, the YouTuber who Eilish was calling out, writes on Instagram, “I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie. I’m a big fan, like everyone else. I’ve never done a celebrity impersonation video before, but they’re pretty common so I thought it would be fun to add my own acrobatic twist.” It is shocking to see how attention-hungry people can be no matter what the consequences can be.

Aside from people wanting to be Eilish, she has had a great start to the decade at only 18 years old. This past weekend, she won six Grammy awards, four of them being Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. She is one of few who has one all four major categories in one night. She will also be performing at the Oscars, happening Sunday, February 9th and will be curating the theme song to for the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, making her the youngest artist to do so.