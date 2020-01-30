Monster Magnet is Coming to Underground Arts March 22

Home News Matthew Lambert January 30th, 2020 - 3:05 PM

Monster Magnet, a rock group coming out of Red Bank, New Jersey, came together in 1989 and they have gone on quite the run ever since. To date, they have released a total of 10 studio albums. The members of the group have periodically changed, but the current lineup has been the same since 2013. The current members are as follows: Dave Wyndorf (vocals, guitar), Phil Caivano (guitar), Bob Pantella (drums), Garrett Sweeney (guitar), and the most recent addition of Chris Kosnik (bass). Of the 3 founding members, only Dave Wyndorf remains with the group today.

Shortly after releasing their very first collection of songs, in the form of two demo cassettes, in 1989, they signed a deal with Caroline Records in 1990. Their first legit studio album was a major success and they were beginning to make a name for themselves in the music scene. Their debut LP, titled Spine of God, received critical acclaim and was labeled a “classic” with a ranking of 28 on Heavy Planet’s Top 50 of all time chart. Following this album and their subsequent tour, they signed a major deal with A&M Records and began to make major waves in the industry. They have had 4 albums on the US Billboard 200 and their most recent release came in 2018 after a 5 year hiatus from creating new music. This most recent album, Mindfucker, peaked at #9 on the US Independent Albums chart. Their music has also been extremely popular across the globe, with many of their albums cracking the top 25 of various charts, chiefly Germany and Sweden. Monster Magnet is coming through to Underground Arts March 22 — don’t miss out on a great night! The show starts at 8:00.

