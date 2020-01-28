Little Dragon Announces New Album New Me, Same Us For March 2020 Release

Home News Drew Feinerman January 28th, 2020 - 2:28 PM

Swedish electro-indie band Little Dragon has announced a new album New Me, Same Us, which is set to release on March 27th of this year. The album will be produced entirely at the band’s home built studio.

In addition to the album announcement, Little Dragon released the first single of the project, “Hold On”. The upbeat track sends a message of letting go of the past and looking ahead to the future, as the funky ambiance of the song drives the beat, and the message forward.

In addition to “Hold On,” the band released “Tongue Kissing” in October of 2019, while also announcing tour dates in the spring of 2020; the songs certainly share similar characteristics, so it would not be surprising to see both of these songs on New Me, Same Us.

Little Dragon has also released tour dates for March and April of this year; the band will tour in Europe before the release of New Me, Same Us, and will tour in North America after the release of the album.

Check out the album cover art and track list for New Me, Same Us, as well as Little Dragon tour dates, below:

New Me, Same Us track list:

1. Hold On

2. Rush

3. Another Lover

4. Kids

5. Every Rain

6. New Fiction

7. Sadness

8. Are You Feeling Sad?

9. Where You Belong

10. Stay Right Here

11. Water

Little Dragon tour dates:

3/9 – Berns – Stockholm, Sweden

3/10 – VEGA – Copenhagen, Denmark

3/12- Festsaal Kreuzberg – Berlin, Germany

3/13 – Niebo – Warsaw, Poland

3/15 – Roxy – Prague, Czech Republic

3/16 – Flex – Vienna, Austria

3/18 – Mascotte – Zurich, Switzerland

3/19 – Santeria Toscana 31 – Milan, Italy

3/21 – Botanique – Brussels, Belgium

3/23 – Melkweg – Amsterdam, Netherlands

3/25 – Gaîté Lyrique – Paris, France

3/26 – 02 Brixton Academy – London, UK

4/15 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

4/18 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

4/20 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

4/21 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

4/ 22 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

4/24 – Corona Theatre – Montreal, QC

4/25 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

4/27 – Majestic Theater – Detroit, MI

4/28 – The Vic Theatre ­- Chicago, IL

4/29 – First Avenue ­- Minneapolis, MN

5/1 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

5/2 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

5/4 – Showbox – Seattle, WA

5/5 – Commodore Ballroom ­- Vancouver, BC

5/6 – Roseland Theatre – Portland, OR

5/8 – Fox Theater ­- Oakland, CA

5/9 – Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

5/11 – Observatory OC ­- Santa Ana, CA

5/12 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna