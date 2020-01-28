M.I.A Releases Mysterious New Teaser Video

Home News Drew Feinerman January 28th, 2020 - 3:13 PM

British rapper M.I.A. took to social media today to make a somewhat cryptic announcement, according to The Fader. The short 20-second video sees to reveal a brief glimpse into her new music, along with an accompanying message that reads: “NEW DECADE EXPLORING NEW PLATFORM JAN 31ST.”

M.I.A has not released new music since her album AIM was released back in 2016. Earlier this month, the artist was honored by her country, as Prince William awarded her with a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Check out M.I.A’s mysterious tweet below: