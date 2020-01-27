Aerosmith Announces September 2020 50th-Anniversary Performance at Fenway Park in Boston

Home News Roy Lott January 27th, 2020 - 7:15 PM

Aerosmith is gearing up to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary in a huge way. The band has announced a special 50th-anniversary show taking place at Boston’s very own Fenway Park on September 18th. Fellow Boston natives New Kids On The Block will be performing the following day September 19, making it one big homecoming extravaganza. Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block commented on the upcoming performances. “To be playing in Boston with these legendary artists, in this sacred venue, is an honor! We’ll be pulling out all the stops to create a celebration unlike anything our city has ever seen” Tickets for Aerosmith go on-sale to the public on January 31st at 10am ET, with tickets for NKOTB on-sale to the public on January 31st at noon ET at via Live Nation.

The band received the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year award at the Grammys last night and followed with a performance featuring Run DMC. Time will tell if the full band of Aerosmith will grace the stage come September. The band’s longtime drummer Joey Kramer was blocked from entering the band’s rehearsal space by security guards. Kramer sued the band earlier this month after he was forced to audition for the group, which he has been a member of since forming in 1970. In his lawsuit, he stated that this audition caused him “significant repercussions,” that put him in the hospital and forced him to sit out of the band’s Las Vegas residency shows last year. Kramer also alleges that he had to pay his replacement, his own drum technician John Douglas, $20,000 per week for the Las Vegas performances.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara