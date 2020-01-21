Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer Suing Band for Forcing Him to Audition to Remain in Band Following Disability Leave

Home News Aaron Grech January 21st, 2020 - 11:29 AM

Aerosmith’s lifelong drummer Joey Kramer has been with the band since their foundation in 1970, is suing the legendary American rock group after being told he had to audition to remain in the group. This lawsuit comes ahead of the band’s scheduled 2020 Grammy Awards performance, where they will be the recipients of the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year.

Kramer explained that he was forced to take a disability break after suffering “minor injuries” last year which prevented him from performing. He later stated that the group wanted him to audition with a click track to see if he was “able to play at an appropriate level.”

According to the lawsuit, Kramer stated that this audition caused him “significant repercussions,” that put him in the hospital and forced him to sit out of the band’s recent Las Vegas residency gigs. In the lawsuit, Kramer alleges that he had to pay his replacement $20,000 per week for the Las Vegas performances.

Kramer then said he was prevented from joining the band again after auditioning, over an alleged lack of “energy.” The drummer is asking a judge to force the band to allow him to rejoin, so that the group can avoid “irreparable harm,” in the future. The band is set to perform alongside the legendary hip hop trio Run-DMC at the Grammy’s. Run DMC had previously collaborated with the band for a remix of their classic “Walk This Way,” who’s music video was considered a landmark for MTV in the 1980s. This track was also one of the pioneering works in the rap rock genre.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara