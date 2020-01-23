Jamey Jasta Releases Video for New Jasta Track “Parasitic” Featuring Howard Jones, Dino Cazares and Kirk Windstein

Home News Ashwin Chary January 23rd, 2020 - 7:23 PM

Jamey Jasta, popularly known for his vocals in GRAMMY-nominated hardcore band, Hatebreed, dropped a video for his song “PARASITIC,” from his second solo album, The Lost Chapters. The video features footage taken the JASTA & friends 2018 tour, featuring Howard Jones, ex-vocalist for Killswitch Engage, Dino Cazares, guitarist for industrial metal band, Fear Factory and Kirk Windstein, founding member of sludge metal band, Crowbar.

The song kicks off with a brutal riff, showcasing the musicians playing on stage, with Jasta playing in front of a huge crowd. He screams into the camera as red lights fill the black and white filter placed over the video.

Jones and Cazares are seen off stage, hanging out with fans and laughing. There is no doubt the musicians are having a good time, enjoying the presence of good music and their faithful fans.

The song picks up halfway as the guitars get heavy and the solo kicks in. The deep bass and Jasta’s vocals hype the crowd up for the breakdown.

The crowed is going wild and the fans are smiling as they meet Jasta. The video ends with Jasta autographing his merch, noticeably happy within the presence of his fans.

Recently, Hatebreed teased their final touches for their upcoming eighth studio album. The unknown titled album is the first to be released from the band in four years, creating immense hype for their fans.

Hatebreed is set to kick off their 2020 tour on Apr. 1, alongside Parkway Drive, Stick To Your Guns and Venom Prison.

With Parkway Drive, Stick To Your Guns and Venom Prison:

4/01 – Hamburg, GER – Sporthalle

4/02 – Leipzig, GER – Arena

4/03 – München, GER – Olympiahalle

4/04 – Zürich, SWI – Samsung Hall

4/06 – Budapest, HUN – Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

4/07 – Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle

4/09 – Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle

4/11 – Dortmund, GER – Westfallenhalle

4/15 – Paris, FRA – Zenith

4/16 – Brussels, BEL – Forest National

4/18 – London, UK – SSE Arena

w/ Parkway Drive and Every Time I Die:

6/13 – Brisbane, AUS – Riverstage

6/19 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena

6/20 – Melbourne, AUS – Melbourne Arena

6/21 – Adelaide, AUS – AEX Theatre

6/24 – Perth, AUS – HBF Stadium