Fiona Apple Says First New Album in Eight Years Will “Be Done Soon”

Singer-songwriter Fiona Apple has announced that the follow up to her 2012 critically acclaimed release The Idler Wheel… will “be done soon” in a recent interview. This announcement follows her previous statement from last September, where she discussed her hopes of releasing an album this year.

Apple explained that she needs to finish the artwork, along with some other album preparations for the upcoming project before it is ready to be released. She also explained that she has been taking her time with the project and that this may delay its release for the next few months.

“It’s really up to me. It’ll be done soon. It’s just I have to do artwork and stuff, and I’ve been dragging my feet a little bit. I don’t know. Sometime in a few months, I guess,” Apple explained during the interview.

Her previous album The Idler Wheel… received acclaim for its lyrics which documented a broken relationship, and the emotional, yet raw vocals she provided on top of the album’s unique instrumentals which draw the listener in. The performer teamed up with multi-instrumentalist and music producer Charley Drayton, who has worked with a variety of artists including Miles Davis, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones and Mariah Carey.

Apple recently performed a Jazz cover of Mose Allison’s “Your Molecular Structure,” for a tribute album to the late Jazz star. She also appeared on actor Jeff Goldblum’s latest musical project, which held guest appearances from other prominent singer-songwriters such as Sharon Van Etten and Anna Calvi.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat