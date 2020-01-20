Rammstein Further Tease 2020 North American Tour Dates with Announcement of Cities

Home News Luke Hanson January 20th, 2020 - 10:34 PM

German dance-metal band Rammstein continued to tease their upcoming North American tour Monday with a GIF of several cities and stadiums located across the continent.

After multiple posts across social media dating back to last week teasing potential tour sites, the GIF shared on Facebook today confirmed locations. The GIF features city names and renderings of venues within each, transitioning from one to the next at a high speed. Louder confirmed the full city lineup: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Mexico City, Mexico; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Los Angeles, California; San Antonio, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Montreal, Canada; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Washington D.C. and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The initial announcement came January 14 via Facebook with a heat map of North America broadly hinting at potential cities, accompanied by the tag line, “Get ready, Amerika!” and a link to the band’s website, where visitors were asked to sign up for a newsletter promising more tour information as it becomes available. On January 15, the band released a 14-second video on YouTube and shared it across social media. The video featured a brief scene from the video for “Deutschland,” the opening track off of their untitled 2019 album, as well as the same tagline and website link. On January 16 and 17, the band posted black-and-white images of a blimp featuring their name over the skylines of several cities, furthering speculation on tour sites. Today’s announcement brings city speculation to a rest, though dates have yet to be announced.

This summer, Rammstein will also embark on a European stadium tour. It will begin on May 25 in Austria and end August 4 in Denmark, leaving fans to speculate on whether the band will try to squeeze in the North American dates prior to Europe or wait until they have finished that tour.