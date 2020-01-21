Bob Marley’s Yearlong 75th Birthday Celebration Kicks off At One Love Hotel During Grammy Week

The only place that loves Bob Marley more than Los Angeles might just be Jamaica. The legendary Reggae performer not only influenced his entire genre, and many future genres that had yet to be invented when he was releasing music, but he influenced an entire culture by bringing the notion and aesthetics of Rastafarianism to popular culture, and while most places not located within college dorm rooms have grown out of the phase, L.A. never quite did.

We can take a number of guesses as to why this might be, but my money is on a certain substance that became legal rather recently. California has always been at least semi-famous for its ability to properly grow weed, so it stands to reason that music that embraced the herb would be just as catchy as the tree itself.

The other part is that the music is just good. Marley wasn’t the only person making Reggae music, but he was the most famous for a reason, and because of this we’re celebrating what would have been his 75th birthday with the One Love Hotel during Grammy Week.

The One Love Hotel will take place at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. Primary Wave Music Publishing, Island Records, and the Marley Family will host a full slate of events on location featuring a pop-up store, musical performances and more. So be sure to stop by and pay your respects to one of the greatest artists in history.

Location: 1 Hotel

Address: 8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069