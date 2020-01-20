The Expendables Will Bring Their Unique Sound To Ardmore Music Hall March 29

Home Philadelphia Matthew Lambert January 20th, 2020 - 12:56 PM

Made up of life-long friends Geoff Weers (guitar/vocals), Adam Patterson (drums/vocals), Raul Bianchi (lead guitar), and Ryan DeMars (bass), The Expendables are a reggae surf-rock band out of California. They are in a league of their own in terms of their sound, seamlessly mixing reggae, ska, surf rock, and punk rock. The group came together in 1997 and it took them a while to break onto the scene. This 4-part collective attracted the attention of the masses with their 2004 album, Gettin’ Filthy. Their two notable hits off this LP are Bowl For Two and Sacrifice, which I highly recommend you listen to.

They have a very distinctive style that they have stayed true to over the years, preaching messages about love and free living over soulful and catchy melodies and acoustic guitar riffs. In 2007, they released another album that propelled them to a new level of stardom in their self-titled album. I highly recommend checking out Down Down Down and Ganja Smugglin’ from this album. Their most recent release of new music came in 2017, with the EP titled moment. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard Reggae chart, featuring the lead single I Won’t Give Up. Make sure to catch this revolutionary band at the Ardmore Music Hall, a short 30 minute drive from downtown Philly. If you haven’t heard of them, I highly encourage you to add The Expendables to your list of groups to check out. The show is at 7:00

Doors: 6:15pm

$20+

Ardmore Music Hall

23 E Lancaster Ave

Ardmore, PA 19003

Tickets here