Weezer Shares New Single & Video “C.E.O” Featuring Tony Hawk, Curry Baker, Rob Riggle & More

Home News Lana Overton August 5th, 2026 - 7:13 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

Weezer is embracing the chaos of growing older without losing the playful energy that’s made the band a rock staple for more than three decades. Alongside the announcement of new international dates for The Gathering 2027 World Tour, the band has dropped its latest single, “C.E.O.”, giving fans another preview of its upcoming self-titled album, Weezer, arriving on August 21, 2026 via Reprise/Warner Records. It’s instantly catchy, balancing upbeat melodies with lyrics that wrestle with adulthood, expectations and the constant pressure to have everything figured out.

Watch “C.E.O”

The music video leans fully into that tongue-in-cheek concept. Rather than taking itself seriously, “C.E.O.” becomes a hilarious showcase packed with celebrity cameos. Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, filmmaker and comedian Curry Barker, actors Rob Riggle, Rob Huebel, Michael Peña, Giovanni Ribisi, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, internet personality Dax Flame and Chit (Jay Renshaw) all pop up throughout the video, creating an entertaining stream of unexpected appearances.

“C.E.O.” also continues the direction Weezer has hinted at with its upcoming 20th studio album. Produced alongside Klas Åhlund and Kenneth Blume (formerly Kenny Beats), the record reportedly finds the band reflecting on aging, legacy and what it means to keep making music after more than 30 years together. Despite those heavier themes, the band’s trademark wit and self-awareness remain front and center.

With a new album only weeks away and another energetic single now out in the world, Weezer continues proving that longevity doesn’t have to mean playing it safe. “C.E.O.” is funny, relatable and packed with the kind of infectious guitar hooks fans have come to expect. If it’s any indication of what’s coming on Weezer, the band’s twentieth album could end up being one of its strongest releases in years.

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez