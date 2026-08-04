Susanna Hoffs Announces New Album The List For September 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “Casablanca”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2026 - 2:16 PM

According to Consequence.net, Susanna Hoffs has announced a new album, The List, and released the first single “Casablanca.” The List is due out on September 18, through Hoffs’ own Baroque Folk record label and marks her first album of all-new material since 2012’s Someday. Produced by CJ Camerieri, who has worked with Bon Iver and Paul Simon, the 12 track collection was made with collaborators including Rufus Wainwright, Dan Wilson, Edie Brickell, Greg Leisz and Ryan Lerman.



Across the tunes, Hoffs “channels her sense of humor, keen powers of observation and eye for detail into powerful statements of love and longing, loss and resilience, loneliness and limbo, reinvention and self-discovery,” a press release said. Fans can pre-order The List here. The album’s lead single, “Casablanca” is a mellow driving song that combines droning tones with melodic lines and a cathartic chorus. A summer love tune with solid songwriting bones, Hoffs ruminates on fleeting love and takes inspiration from a “surreal New Orleans” encounter with Grateful Dead guitarist Bob Weir in 1988, according to the press release. It is her own “Here’s looking at you, kid” moment put into song.

The List Track List

1. Casablanca

2. Where Do We Go

3. None of Them Were You

4. Time

5. Bad Case of Loneliness

6. Learn a Lesson Twice

7. Fool

8. Vertigo

9. This Island

10. Good Luck

11. Without You

12. What Are Wings For