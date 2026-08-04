HUG Featuring Devendra Banhart, Gyan Riley & Noah Georgeson Announce New Album For September 2026 Release, Share New Single “Catatumbo”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2026 - 8:20 PM

HUG, the trio of Devendra Banhart, Gyan Riley and Noah Georgeson, has released their new single, “Catatumbo,” from their debut self-titled collaborative album out September 11, through Luaka Bop. In conjunction, they announce their debut live performance as HUG which will take place the evening of Thu. Aug. 20th during sunset on the lawn of the historic Frank Lloyd Wright Hollyhock House in Los Angeles. The album was written and recorded organically, without a grand plan, and is full of the childlike wonder that these three bring out in each other. Though the album came together in three weeks, there are hints scattered across the tracks that they’ve been working towards this collective for much longer.