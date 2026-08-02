Arca Drops 12 New Music Videos for New Album XXXXX

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt
On July 31st, Arca released twelve music videos for her new album XXXXX. The album’s release follows the Diva.Experimental two-hour livestream which offered fans a glimpse into XXXXX, “with Arca performing the album in its entirety across a series of striking environments that blurred the boundaries between livestream, durational performance, visual art, and posthuman spectacle” (Arca’s Music Videos Press Release).
Highlights include the cyborgian mask performances of songs “Willow”, “Grip” and “Tacondeando”, “before a visceral sequence during “Fxck” and “Finisher,” where Arca covered herself and a canvas with paint and synthetic blood, shedding her technological armor in an act of cathartic self-exposure. The livestream culminated in a transcendent performance of album closer “Sueño,” with Arca laid bare in the shape of a cross as the record’s themes of sacrifice, transformation, and rebirth reached their final form” (Arca’s Music Videos Press Release). As the album release comes closer the Diva.Experiemental transmission allowed the twelve music videos drawn from the livestream to arrive daily as another fragment of XXXXX revealed itself.