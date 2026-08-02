Arca Drops 12 New Music Videos for New Album XXXXX

Home News Hannah Ilko August 2nd, 2026 - 11:46 AM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

On July 31st, Arca released twelve music videos for her new album XXXXX. The album’s release follows the Diva.Experimental two-hour livestream which offered fans a glimpse into XXXXX, “with Arca performing the album in its entirety across a series of striking environments that blurred the boundaries between livestream, durational performance, visual art, and posthuman spectacle” (Arca’s Music Videos Press Release).

Highlights include the cyborgian mask performances of songs “Willow”, “Grip” and “Tacondeando”, “before a visceral sequence during “Fxck” and “Finisher,” where Arca covered herself and a canvas with paint and synthetic blood, shedding her technological armor in an act of cathartic self-exposure. The livestream culminated in a transcendent performance of album closer “Sueño,” with Arca laid bare in the shape of a cross as the record’s themes of sacrifice, transformation, and rebirth reached their final form” (Arca’s Music Videos Press Release). As the album release comes closer the Diva.Experiemental transmission allowed the twelve music videos drawn from the livestream to arrive daily as another fragment of XXXXX revealed itself.

XXXXX (released via XL Recordings) turns inward and fractures it apart. Across 16 tracks, the album excavates vastly different emotional landscapes to deliver a body of work that is darker, more aggressive, more experimental, and unwilling to settle into fixed form. Initially conceived as a mixtape before revealing itself as an album, XXXXX embraces contradiction as a core methodology. In the spirit of her previous mixtapes @@@@@ (2020) and &&&&& (2013), the album thrives on raw exploration and instinct, arriving as a deliberate interruption of expectation. “It seems playful, also mischievous, to interrupt that autopilot,” says Arca.

Videos:





Fxck

Finisher

Tacondeando

