Wolf Alice Team Up With Sunflower Bean’s Julia Cumming & Bria Salmena For Cover Of The Roches’ “Hammond Song”

Home News Lana Overton July 31st, 2026 - 10:00 PM

Wolf Alice performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

Wolf Alice have unveiled a breathtaking new rendition of The Roches’ beloved 1979 classic “Hammond Song,” joining forces with Sunflower Bean frontwoman Julia Cumming and acclaimed singer-songwriter Bria Salmena for a beautifully understated collaboration that celebrates the song’s timeless emotional weight. The cover arrives alongside an equally intimate performance video that puts the focus squarely on the vocal chemistry between the three artists.

Originally written by sisters Maggie and Terre Roche, “Hammond Song” has long been considered one of folk music’s hidden gems. The lyrics follow a narrator pleading with a loved one not to make a life-changing mistake, balancing concern with unconditional support. Its themes of family, protection, and difficult choices remain just as poignant today, and Wolf Alice’s interpretation leans fully into that vulnerability.

Watch “Hammond Song”

The release arrives during another busy chapter for Wolf Alice, who have continued building momentum following the release of their acclaimed fourth album, The Clearing. Known for effortlessly moving between thunderous alternative rock and delicate ballads, the band once again demonstrates its versatility with a cover that feels heartfelt rather than nostalgic. NME reported that “Hammond Song” has been covered by several artists over the years; this version stands out thanks to the natural chemistry between Rowsell, Cumming and Salmena. Their voices intertwine beautifully, transforming an already moving song into something that feels both deeply personal and quietly powerful.

If you’re a fan of Wolf Alice’s softer, more introspective side, this collaboration is well worth your time.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin