Modest Mouse Announce Simon O’Connor Will Not Be Joining Band On Tour Following Allegations Of Sending Inappropriate Messages To Minor

Home News Lana Overton July 31st, 2026 - 9:37 PM

Modest Mouse has announced a last-minute change to its touring line-up, confirming that guitarist Simon O’Connor will no longer be joining the band’s upcoming North American tour following allegations that he reportedly sent inappropriate messages to a minor. In a statement shared on social media, the band revealed that longtime Les Savy Fav guitarist Seth Jabour will step in as O’Connor’s replacement for the tour. Modest Mouse did not address the allegations directly, simply confirming the line-up change and welcoming Jabour to the road.

The announcement comes after allegations surfaced online earlier this week involving screenshots that allegedly showed O’Connor exchanging inappropriate direct messages with someone who said they were underage at the time. The allegations quickly spread across social media, prompting widespread discussion among fans. O’Connor later issued his own public statement, disputing any malicious intent. He said he believed he had been communicating with an adult who had repeatedly contacted him across multiple social media accounts, and that he ended the conversation once he realised the individual was a minor. He also apologised for what he described as a serious lapse in judgement.

Stereogum acknowledged Jabour now joins Modest Mouse’s touring lineup as the band prepares to continue its scheduled run of dates. Best known for his work with New York indie rock veterans Les Savy Fav, Jabour brings decades of live experience and is expected to fill the role for the remainder of the tour. O’Connor has toured with Modest Mouse since 2021 and appeared on the band’s most recent studio album, An Eraser and a Maze. His future with the band beyond the upcoming tour has not been publicly addressed. The lineup change comes just days before Modest Mouse returns to the stage, with the band opting to move forward with its tour while distancing itself from the ongoing controversy.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock