Massive Attack Reportedly Banned From Singapore After Leading Pro-Palestine Chant & Displaying Flag

Home News Lana Overton July 31st, 2026 - 10:50 PM

British trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack have reportedly been barred from re-entering Singapore after ending a recent concert by displaying a Palestinian flag and leading the audience in chants of “Free Palestine,” according to multiple reports. The incident took place during the group’s July 29 performance at The Star Theatre in Singapore, where members Robert “3D” Del Naja and Grant “Daddy G” Marshall raised a Palestinian flag at the conclusion of the show. Videos shared online showed the crowd responding with loud cheers as the pair chanted “Free Palestine.”

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Singapore authorities subsequently launched an investigation into the performance, citing potential breaches of the country’s concert licensing rules. Under Singapore law, the public display of foreign national flags or political symbols generally requires official approval, and authorities have long maintained strict regulations surrounding political expression in public events. According to Reuters and Consequence, Singapore officials have now issued stern warnings to the two band members and reportedly barred them from re-entering the country. The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is also continuing its investigation into whether the concert violated licensing conditions.

Consequence noted: Massive Attack has built a decades-long reputation for incorporating political and humanitarian themes into its music and live performances. Throughout the band’s current tour, concert visuals have highlighted conflicts and humanitarian crises around the world, including Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine. The group has also been outspoken in its support for Palestinian civilians and other human rights causes.