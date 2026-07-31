Greta Van Fleet Announce New Album Palace For The People For October 2026 Release, Share New Single “Saw You Stand”

Home News Lana Overton July 31st, 2026 - 8:28 PM

Greta Van Fleet have officially announced their fourth studio album, Palace For The People, arriving October 9, 2026, while unveiling its latest single, “Saw You Stand,” offering another look at what the band describes as its most ambitious and modern record to date. Following the release of comeback single “Play Your Games,” “Saw You Stand” showcases a different side of the Grammy-winning Michigan rock outfit. The track continues the evolution of Greta Van Fleet’s sound while remaining rooted in the classic rock influences that first put them on the global stage.

Recorded in Tennessee during the spring of 2026, Palace For The People was co-produced by the band alongside acclaimed producer Mike Elizondo (Turnstile, Eminem, Fiona Apple). The album explores themes of humanity, resilience, connection and transcendence, reflecting a period of renewed creativity after the band intentionally stepped away from the constant cycle of touring and promotion.

Listen to “Saw You Stand”

Palace For The People Album Art

To celebrate the beginning of this new era, Greta Van Fleet will perform a rare sold-out intimate show tonight at Chicago’s legendary Metro, a stark contrast to the arena-sized venues they’ve headlined around the world in recent years. With multiple platinum releases, sold-out international tours and a Grammy Award already under their belt, Palace For The People appears poised to mark another significant chapter in the band’s career, pairing expansive songwriting with a renewed sense of purpose.

“Saw You Stand” is available now on all major streaming platforms, while Palace For The People arrives October 9, 2026.

Palace For The People Tracklist

Play Your Games Saw You Stand (Track 3 TBA) (Track 4 TBA) (Track 5 TBA) (Track 6 TBA) (Track 7 TBA) (Track 8 TBA) (Track 9 TBA) (Track 10 TBA)