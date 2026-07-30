Trivium will bring their “Crown In The Grave” tour to The Masonic on December 5th!

Home News Amitai Wahrhaftig July 30th, 2026 - 9:42 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The Orlando based heavy metal band, Trivium, are set to embark on their “Crown In The Grave” headlining tour through North America and will be stopping by San Francisco along with the melodic death metal bands In Flames and Orbit Culture, as well as the death metal band Frozen Souls. This tour is going to be a kickoff to the new Trivium era that their future holds, alluded to by their hinting at new music being a key component of the show. This lineup will be coming to San Francisco on December 5th at The Masonic, exactly a month after starting their North America run.

Trivium formed in 1999 in Orlando, Florida. The current members are not the same ones as those who originally founded the band, despite three of the four current members being a part of the band for over 20 years. This includes Matt Heafy (who joined in 1999 and is a vocalist / guitarist), Corey Beaulieu (who joined in 2003 and is a guitarist), and Paolo Gregoletto (who joined in 2004 and is a bassist). Their newest addition is Alex Rüdinger (who joined in 2025 and is a drummer), who will be joining them live for the first time on this tour. The lineup is one that Trivium selected and couldn’t be more happy with, specifically In Flames who served as a major inspiration for the band when they were starting out.

Since forming in 1999, Trivium has released 10 studio albums, with their 2017 song “Betrayer” being nominated for the Best Metal Performance in 2019. They are a band that blends thrash, metalcore, and progressive metal with both cleaner and harsher vocals, making them a notable presence in the new wave of American heavy metal acts. Although their most recent release was not since that of their EP, “Struck Dead” on October 31, 2025, they currently have their next (and first with Alex Rüdinger) full length album in progress that will likely be acknowledged to some degree on this tour.

If you are “Beneath The Sun”, you are going to want to come to this show for an “Endless Night” to see this major lineup of bands play. Get tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/trivium-crown-in-the-grave-world-san-francisco-california-12-05-2026/event/1C0064F09CBAA0EB

Location: The Masonic

Address: 1111 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108

Show Time: 6:35 PM

Doors Open: 5:30 PM

Ticket Prices: $59.75 – $318.16 (VIP)

Age: All