Blonde Redhead Shares Meditative New Single “Blood Spilled”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 30th, 2026 - 6:47 PM

Today, Blonde Redhead, the trio of Kazu Makino and twin brothers Simone and Amedeo Pace, present the new single, “Blood Spilled,” through section1. This track follows the band’s acclaimed 2023 album, Sit Down For Dinner and it was praised as “so strong, and so emotionally rich” (NPR Music) and “their warmest, most welcoming music yet” (Pitchfork). The lush, dreamy and layered “Blood Spilled” is a meditation on death. “(i go where you are when i leave this place) // (our love no start no end ) // (when i leave this place) // ( take it all to the end see what comes up like the sun),” Kazu sings in the song’s opening lines.

“The last few years have been for the world and me a relentless season of loss. Devastated through this era I learned that death means the end of the body but not the soul. I am still connected to those who are no longer part of this world and the spirits that were never part of this world. I speak to them and I hear them. They show me signs to let me know we are much more than our bodies and most of all, I feel their love. There are people who are so afraid of dying and decay that they go against their own interest and the law of nature. While I know death is not the end, I’ve also come in full circle to recognize the power and magic of the body that houses the soul,” said Blonde.