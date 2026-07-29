Tove Lo Shares Fresh New Single “DNH”

Home News Lana Overton July 29th, 2026 - 7:45 PM

Tove Lo is back with another fearless anthem. Today, the singer-songwriter released her latest single, “DNH,” the newest preview of her forthcoming sixth studio album, ESTRUS, arriving September 18 via Pretty Swede Records and Virgin Music Group. Known for turning life’s messiest emotions into infectious electro-pop, Tove Lo once again leans into raw honesty on “DNH.” The song balances humor, emotional exhaustion and late-night chaos without losing its club-ready appeal.

Watch “DNH”

“DNH” follows the recent release of “des fleurs,” Tove Lo’s collaboration with Stromae, and continues to reveal ESTRUS’s emotional and sonic direction. Across the album, Tove Lo embraces the contradictions that have long defined her songwriting: desire and doubt, freedom and vulnerability, intimacy and independence, while pairing deeply personal themes with electronic pop. Last week, fans were given an early glimpse into the ESTRUS era during A Night in ESTRUS, a special one-night event in Brooklyn featuring an advance album listening session followed by DJ sets from Tove Lo, SG Lewis and x3butterfly. The event offered attendees a first taste of the album before its official release. Following the arrival of ESTRUS on September 18, Tove Lo will embark on a world tour beginning September 15 in Nashville before making stops across North America and Europe.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin