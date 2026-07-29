Tony Iommi Announces New Solo Album From The Dark For October 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “World Alone”

Home News Lana Overton July 29th, 2026 - 9:57 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Tony Iommi has announced his long-awaited new solo album, From The Dark, arriving October 23 via BMG. Alongside the announcement, the legendary Black Sabbath guitarist has released the album’s lead single, “World Alone,” accompanied by a cinematic new music video that offers fans a first look at the project’s darker themes and thunderous sound. Iommi’s first new solo studio release in years arrives just one year after Black Sabbath’s historic farewell performance at the Back To The Beginning concert in Birmingham. Rather than revisiting the past, From The Dark finds Iommi looking ahead with a collection of powerful new material that blends classic heavy metal with modern production.

Watch “World Alone”

“World Alone” immediately reminds listeners why Tony Iommi remains one of heavy metal’s most influential guitarists. Iommi collaborated with acclaimed Norwegian rock singer Jørn Lande, whose commanding performance brings an almost theatrical quality to the track. His soaring vocals complement Iommi’s massive guitar work while reinforcing the song’s themes of isolation, resilience and survival in an increasingly difficult world.

According to Iommi, the recording process was refreshingly straightforward.

It’s an album we’ve really enjoyed making. We’re not trying to prove anything—it’s a great album, it rocks!

With From The Dark, Tony Iommi proves that his creative momentum remains as strong as ever. Between the crushing first single, its ambitious visual companion and an impressive lineup of collaborators, the album is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated hard rock and heavy metal releases.

From The Dark Solo Album

From The Dark Tracklist

Over The Violent Sun Black Times World Alone Beyond The Dead Stormwatcher Death Wake Return Of The Arbalist Legacy Deluxe CD Bonus Tracks Scent Of Dark Deified