Matt Cameron Says Soundgarden’s Final Album Is Currently In Mixing Stage

Home News Lana Overton July 29th, 2026 - 8:04 PM

For Soundgarden fans, waiting for the band’s final album may finally be entering its last chapter. In the latest update, drummer Matt Cameron revealed that the record has officially moved into the mixing stage, bringing the project one step closer to release. The album features Chris Cornell’s final vocal performances, recorded before his passing in 2017, making it one of the most anticipated rock releases in recent memory. Speaking about the progress, Cameron explained that the surviving members have continued working carefully to complete the album while preserving Cornell’s original performances.

Rather than rushing the process, the band has focused on ensuring the songs receive the attention they deserve, with mixing now underway after years of writing, recording, legal hurdles and emotional challenges. The upcoming release is expected to include eight songs that Soundgarden had been developing with Cornell before his death. Cameron previously described hearing Cornell’s vocals again during production as both emotional and inspiring, and the latest update suggests the finish line is finally in sight.

According to Consequence, in a recent interview with Jason Kerepesi and Paul Ghiglieri of the State of Love & Trust Podcast, guitarist Kim Thayil discussed the album:

We recorded all the rehearsals and everything. And we did start writing a bunch of stuff together. But the stuff we’re working on now was from when… We are using some of the live rehearsal stuff, like some of the guitar stuff that Chris played guitar on, and then we’re using the vocals from these demos that he put together, with the music that we had written together. And, yeah, just kind of building on top of that.

Fans have waited years to hear the final chapter of Soundgarden’s legacy, and Cameron’s latest comments offer the strongest indication yet that the record is nearing completion.

Watch Matt Cameron’s Comments