Icona Pop Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Lana Overton July 29th, 2026 - 6:44 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Swedish electro-pop duo Icona Pop are officially returning to North America this fall with a newly announced run of headline shows in support of their upcoming album, Ritual. The tour kicks off in late September and will bring Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo to New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles before they head overseas for their previously announced Scandinavian dates. Fans eager to catch the duo live won’t have to wait long to secure tickets. Artist presales begin today, while the general public on-sale starts Friday, July 31, through Icona Pop’s official website.

The announcement comes just weeks ahead of the release of Ritual, arriving August 14 via Ultra Records and Iconic Sound Recordings. The album has already been previewed with the singles “Ritual,” “Dance To This,” “Butterfly Feelings,” and most recently “Yellow Top.” The new single, “Yellow Top,” embraces the carefree feeling of a summer romance with bright tropical house production and the infectious dance-pop energy that has become synonymous with Icona Pop. Anchored by the memorable lyric, “One hand under my yellow top / Two hands, show me who you are,” the track blends euphoric club beats with breezy indie-pop influences, making it another strong preview of what listeners can expect from the forthcoming record.

Speaking about the project, Icona Pop shared:

Healing requires you to slow down and reflect, but you can’t work on yourself 24/7 forever. Eventually, you have to get back out into the world and see what happens. You might mess up—but that could be exactly what you need. For us, the dance floor has always been a place where we find ourselves and each other again. It’s where we can disappear into the music and let go of everything else.

2026 North American Tour Dates

September 25 – Baby’s All Right – Brooklyn, NY

October 2 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

November 20 – TBA – Las Vegas, NV