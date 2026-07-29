Dinosaur Jr. Share Pointed New Track “Blowin Up”

Home News Lana Overton July 29th, 2026 - 8:52 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Alt-rock veterans Dinosaur Jr. have shared their latest single, “Blowin’ Up,” offering another preview of their highly anticipated new album, There Near, due out August 28 via Jagjaguwar. As the second single from the record, the track showcases the band’s songwriting while delivering one of its most politically pointed songs in recent years. Written and sung by bassist Lou Barlow, “Blowin’ Up” takes a more restrained musical approach than the band’s previous single, “Several Got Away.”

Watch “Blowin Up”

Near marks the band’s sixth studio album since the celebrated reunion of the original lineup: J Mascis, Lou Barlow and Murph. Nearly two decades ago. Recorded primarily at Bisquiteen Studio in Amherst, Massachusetts, the album captures the trio’s chemistry while leaning into a sound inspired by Dinosaur Jr.’s earliest recordings. Mascis has noted that using a vintage 1970s Mesa Boogie Mark I amplifier gives the new material a familiar yet refreshed sonic character.

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear the new songs live. Dinosaur Jr. are currently on a co-headlining tour with Band of Horses before launching a North American headline run this fall, with stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Austin, Dallas, San Francisco and more. If “Blowin’ Up” is any indication, There Near is shaping up to be another strong addition to Dinosaur Jr.’s catalogue, one that pairs thunderous guitar work with thoughtful songwriting and observations without sacrificing the band’s rhythmic sound.