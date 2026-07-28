Linda Perhacs of the Parallelograms is Reported Missing

Home News Aryn Honaker July 28th, 2026 - 3:13 PM

Folk singer-songwriter Linda Perhacs has been reported missing, as reported by Pitchfork. Her friends and collaborators, including Julia Holter, Mark McNeill and her former manager Laurel Stearns, shared a statement online to inform the public of the situation. They’ve asked anyone who may have any information on 82-year-old Perhacs’ whereabouts to contact Stearns at her email: lstearns@primarywave.com.

​Perhacs was last seen at an assisted living facility in the San Fernando Valley, California, where she’s been for the past eight years. She was discharged under the supervision of caregivers, but neither Perhacs nor her caregivers have returned any attempts at contacting them.

​“The most important thing is to make sure that she’s safe and she’s comfortable,” Stearns said, who worked with Perhacs from 2013 to 2016 and is her close friend. She filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department on June 6th. The police investigated but told Stearns that they couldn’t tell Perhacs’ status to her as she was not legally related to the singer.

​The folk artist is best known for her debut album Parallelograms, and has been sampled by big-time musicians like Daft Punk and Nas. Her most recent project, released in 2017, is titled I’m a Harmony.