mxdwn Premiere: Danny Blu Shares Empowering New Single & Video “Type”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 26th, 2026 - 6:00 AM

New York City’s own electro rising star Danny Blu has returned with a brand new single “Type.” The song is destined to be a club classic with thumping beats, propulsive synths, empowering lyrics and confident vocals. “Type” is the lead single from Danny’s new EP which is set for release on October 13.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the anthemic new track, Danny Blu offered, “This is not the song I actually intended to write, I had a whole different hook in my head. I was definitely trying to encapsulate the feelings I was having about my sobriety and my age and the way I’ve transformed my body over the years and, frankly, being hotter than ever. When I started writing with Brand0 (producer), I gave him some sonic vocabulary examples and sang him the hook I had been working on. He started cooking and when the track started to come together, I completely scrapped what I was working on and the “bitch, I’m everybody’s type” hook fell into my head. I couldn’t ignore it, it was too good, so I started writing around it and TYPE was born.”

“Type” is an essential LGBT anthem with impressive lyrical duality exemplified by the opening line: “The devil knows rules were made to be broken / and God knows I was made to be loved.” The track is catchy, bouncy and earworm-worthy, reminding the world that Pride month may be over but the community is still here and still queer.

Danny Blu EP Tracklist

1. Type

2. Faithless

3. Heartbeat

4. HOT