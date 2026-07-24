Travis Scott Reveals Van Halen, Oasis and Daft Punk Inspired His Upcoming Album

Home News Akeem Ivory July 24th, 2026 - 11:36 PM

Fresh off his feature acting debut as “The Bard” in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, rapper Travis Scott is teasing a new musical project that could be his most ambitious and genre-spanning release yet.

Speaking to Variety, Scott said that he’s been steadily chipping away at the follow-up to 2023’s Utopia, apparently carrying tracks on his person via an iPod. When asked what his new sound might be, Scott listed as influences Oasis, Daft Punk, Van Halen, Parliament, Don Toliver, and Raphael Saadiq. Of Van Halen’s specific connection, Scott said that he was drawn to the “mega-choruses and hard bass lines.” Guess somebody’s a big fan of Women and Children First, yeah?

Scott went on to say that as he’s been recording on the road, he’s focused on making music for a very specific member of his audience.

“I’m like, ‘OK, I need to double down on trying to make something that can reach the person that’s all the way back in the bowl, so how do I reach them like the person that’s right next to me,” Scott said. “So that’s what I’m on — trying to elevate the show to a more theater aspect.”

As to when we might expect his seventh album, Scott offered the following tease: “Stay tuned on how that’s going to happen. Utopia was supposed to be a play. I want to try and bring back true experiences before they try to take them all down and make everything digital.”

Regarding more recent musical releases, Scott teamed with James Blake and Ludwig Göransson for “When I’m Home,” an original song that plays during the end credits of The Odyssey. Scott said that he only contributed to the song after watching the film in full, and during a session he began freestyling in between lines from The Bard that served as placeholders in the song’s initial mix.

“It’s connecting the writing from the movie to the song,” Scott said of that session. “Now, I’m wearing my artist hat, explaining that feeling of the trials and the tribulations, trying to come back to the crib, trying to see Penelope, being stuck with Calypso eating lotus flowers for eight years…We shot the video in Switzerland in a castle — it was crazy. It was insane.”