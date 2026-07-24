Pete Yorn Releases New Single “Trains”

Home News Akeem Ivory July 24th, 2026 - 11:29 PM

Pete Yorn delivers a revelatory meditation on growth, change, and the passage of time as he learns to find peace in appreciating the present moment on his stunning new album, All The Beauty, out today. Throughout his 11th studio album, the result is a radiant surrender to the power of love and gratitude, even in hard times.

Yorn’s new single “Trains” joins the album’s release. It’s a yearning song acknowledging that we can’t stop the inevitable. Listen here.

The album was recorded and co-produced with longtime collaborator Jackson Phillips (aka Day Wave), and expands on the lush textures and raw emotion of the pair’s first two releases, Caretakers and Hawaii. All The Beauty completes the trilogy with a luminous, deeply perceptive mix of cathartic rockers and late-night ruminations. Yorn’s writing is at once direct and abstract here, often addressed to himself but riddled with piercing, existential questions, and his delivery is probing to match, urgent and insistent as it explores the open wounds of doubt, longing, and regret in a search for genuine human connection. The result is an album all about evolution, memory, and perspective, about letting go of the past, making room for the future, and loving each other—and ourselves—in a world full of messy contradictions.

Hailed as “one of his generation’s best songwriters” by SPIN, All The Beauty comes on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Yorn’s iconic debut musicforthemorningafter this past March. Yorn is currently on the musicforthemorningafter 25th Anniversary tour – tickets are on sale here.

All The Beauty is available in two deluxe vinyl color configurations, as well as on cassette, CD, and digitally. All formats are available to order now via Bandcamp HERE.

The “Kintsugi” LP is pressed on a deluxe marble blend of sea glass green and brushed gold. The “Idyllwild Blue” LP, which features a deluxe metallic blend of silvery mountain snow and iridescent sky blue, was personally selected by Yorn and inspired by the album’s new song, “Idyllwild.” Each record is hand-poured, so the color ratios, placement, and blending vary, making every LP a one-of-a-kind collectible. Both editions are housed in premium, eco-friendly cardboard jackets and include an inner sleeve featuring additional artwork, lyrics, and album credits.

The All The Beauty limited-edition cassette was manufactured in California and designed by Yorn to evoke the classic cassette tapes he grew up with, from the cover artwork to the spine and tape itself. The All The Beauty CD is packaged in a deluxe gatefold sleeve that opens like a double LP, with all printed materials produced using environmentally friendly inks.

All The Beauty Tracklist:

Never Said No All The Beauty Out Of My Head All The Time Mine To Call Trains Magic (Helpless) The Same Lie Estate Idyllwild Everything

Pete Yorn MFTMA 25th Anniversary 2026 Tour Dates:

Sept 10 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

Sept 11 – Stowe, VT – Spruce Peak Arts

Sept 12 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center For The Arts – BNH Stage

Oct 23 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

Oct 24 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

Oct 25 – Austin, TX – The Scoot Inn

Dec 5 – Seattle, WA – Chop Suey

Dec 6 – Portland, OR – The Aladdin Theater

Dec 11 – Newport Beach, CA – The Lido Theater